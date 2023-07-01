US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, an increase of 491.5% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:XBIL opened at $50.17 on Friday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.28.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
