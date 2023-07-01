Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,466 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.45% of Vail Resorts worth $79,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

MTN stock opened at $251.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.70.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.16 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 113.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. Bank of America upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.