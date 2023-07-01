Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VALE. Scotiabank downgraded Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Vale Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

