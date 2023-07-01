Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 235.8% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

