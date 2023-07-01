Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,915 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Valero Energy worth $64,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $117.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

