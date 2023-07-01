Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,270 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13,706.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 287,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 285,097 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

