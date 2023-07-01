Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Shares Gap Down to $298.26

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $298.26, but opened at $290.00. Valmont Industries shares last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 57,924 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.67.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.44 and a 200-day moving average of $306.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.