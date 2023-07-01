Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,460,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,878,523.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,677,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $46.39.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

