Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $471,058,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $407.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $309.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

