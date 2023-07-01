Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012,927 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,254,000 after buying an additional 965,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,249,000 after buying an additional 1,090,278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

