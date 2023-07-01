Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,759,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,423,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.