Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,771 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.31 and its 200-day moving average is $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $238.28.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

