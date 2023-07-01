Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.95.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

VRNS opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.87. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $156,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,368,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.