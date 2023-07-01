Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) vs. Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Critical Review

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) and Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Velo3D and Drone Delivery Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67 Drone Delivery Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Velo3D currently has a consensus target price of $3.85, suggesting a potential upside of 78.24%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Drone Delivery Canada.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.9% of Velo3D shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Velo3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Velo3D and Drone Delivery Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D 41.07% -62.99% -36.64% Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and Drone Delivery Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D $80.76 million 5.15 $10.02 million $0.14 15.43 Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Velo3D has higher revenue and earnings than Drone Delivery Canada.

Summary

Velo3D beats Drone Delivery Canada on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution. It serves governments; commercial and industrial applications, such as emergency services, medical, last-mile delivery, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, parcel delivery, postal mail, and military/security; and indigenous and non-indigenous remote communities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

