Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 325.8% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Verify Smart Price Performance

Verify Smart stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Verify Smart has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

About Verify Smart

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases.

