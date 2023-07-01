Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $215.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.50.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,509. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,017,000 after purchasing an additional 72,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $226.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.68. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

