Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

VZ stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

