Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 4.5% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

