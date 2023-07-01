Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $23.96. Vertiv shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 3,986,407 shares traded.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,619,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang bought 35,001 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,140.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,442,318 shares of company stock valued at $77,204,483 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 986.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

