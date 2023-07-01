Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 3.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,486,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

