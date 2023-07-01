Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $36.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOMFree Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after acquiring an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after buying an additional 1,403,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOMFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

