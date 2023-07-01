Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $36.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after acquiring an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after buying an additional 1,403,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

About Viper Energy Partners

