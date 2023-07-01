Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $155,030,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 828.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338,651 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 255.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,488,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $40,843,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.