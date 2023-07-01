Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,130,248 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 14,148,682 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $4.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.