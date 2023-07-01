Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $237.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $238.28. The stock has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

