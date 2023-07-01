Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 5.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Shares of V opened at $237.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $238.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

