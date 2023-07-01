Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Up to $15.72

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $16.45. Vitru shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 4,289 shares.

VTRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $541.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $85.51 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vitru Limited will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vitru by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vitru during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

