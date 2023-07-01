Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 114.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.50 ($1.44).

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.5 %

LON:VOD opened at GBX 73.97 ($0.94) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.48. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 70.06 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 132.04 ($1.68). The company has a market capitalization of £19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

About Vodafone Group Public

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 2,105.26%.

(Free Report

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.