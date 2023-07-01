Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the May 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vontobel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$59.50 on Friday. Vontobel has a 52-week low of C$53.83 and a 52-week high of C$82.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.26.

Get Vontobel alerts:

Vontobel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Vontobel Holding AG engages in the provision of various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. The company operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.