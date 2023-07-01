Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.06

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $8.31. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 1,448 shares trading hands.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Waldencast by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

