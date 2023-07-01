Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.06

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $8.31. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 1,448 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Waldencast Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
