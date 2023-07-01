WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $8.95

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.72. WalkMe shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 9,155 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WKME shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of -0.23.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. On average, analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EVR Research LP grew its position in WalkMe by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WalkMe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in WalkMe by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 935,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WalkMe by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 913,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 162,931 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WalkMe by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 614,339 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

