Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 899,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 609,524 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

Wallbox Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter valued at $12,279,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter valued at $1,826,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 253,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.