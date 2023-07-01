Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 713 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

