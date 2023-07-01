Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) & Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Head-To-Head Survey

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Free Report) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Provident Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 2.00 $9.00 million $4.12 6.30 Provident Financial Services $553.97 million 2.23 $175.65 million $2.31 7.07

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wayne Savings Bancshares and Provident Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial Services 0 3 1 0 2.25

Provident Financial Services has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.29%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Wayne Savings Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 30.05% 20.90% 1.31% Provident Financial Services 28.77% 10.81% 1.26%

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Wayne Savings Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

