WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DIS opened at $89.26 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.