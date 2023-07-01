Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,818 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weatherford International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Weatherford International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

WFRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $66.42 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

