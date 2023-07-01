Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

WBS stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

