Wedbush Comments on Webster Financial Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

