Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TYRA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $724.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64.

Insider Activity

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $271,033.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,158.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $271,033.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,158.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,028.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,441,581.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,626 shares of company stock worth $718,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 32,412 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after buying an additional 767,268 shares during the period. Finally, Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Further Reading

