Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Lowered to $50.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAL. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.