WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, an increase of 283.6% from the May 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WH Group Price Performance

Shares of WHGLY stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. WH Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

