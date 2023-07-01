Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $350.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.56.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.