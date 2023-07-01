WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $875,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.72 and a 200 day moving average of $490.41. The stock has a market cap of $447.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

