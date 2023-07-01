Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $55.32 on Thursday. U-Haul has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U-Haul will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl A. Schmidt bought 1,500 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $74,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U-Haul by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in U-Haul by 28,416.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 374,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U-Haul by 109.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 250,046 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in U-Haul by 779.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 251,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 223,075 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in U-Haul during the fourth quarter worth about $10,241,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

