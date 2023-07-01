Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $27.38

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.38, but opened at $26.65. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 12,498 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group

(Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.