WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 133.5% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Up 5.5 %

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

