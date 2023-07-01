WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 133.5% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Up 5.5 %
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $21.54.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.