Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $87.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Barclays cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,088,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,284.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

