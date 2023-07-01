Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,423,600 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the May 31st total of 3,144,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 619.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Xinyi Solar Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.16 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

