Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $121.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $105.75.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

