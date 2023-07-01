Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 242.3% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.33.

Yara International ASA Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Yara International ASA Increases Dividend

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $2.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.28%. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

