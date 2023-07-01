Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Down 58.2% in June

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $6.38 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

About Yue Yuen Industrial

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. This is a positive change from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

