Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Down 58.2% in June

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $6.38 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.
